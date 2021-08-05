Catch the SofaKillers tonight as they honor our heroes

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The SofaKillers have teamed up with Home Front Military Network and Boot Barn Hall and created Honoring the Brave Benefit Concert.

The concert is tonight, August 5th at Boot Barn Hall. The doors open up at 5:00 pm, and the show starts 7:30 pm.

Proceeds from the concert will support local non-profit, Home Front Military Network and their mission of assisting service members, veterans and their families.

If you can’t make it to the show but want to help, you can make a donation by texting SofaKillers at 44321

For more information, go to HomeFrontMilitaryNetwork.org