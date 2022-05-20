If you missed musician, Kory Montgomery, in concert in the Springs, catch his upcoming performances in Colorado.

May 27th – Shakedown, Vail, CO

May 28th – Ace Eat Serve, Denver, CO

May 29th – Wash Park Street Concert, Denver, CO



With a voice that packs a punch and songs that tell nothing but the truth, Kory Montgomery is the real deal. His music has been described as “a backwoods orgy of blues, funk and jazz fusion that leaves the listener drunk, horny and looking for a fight.” Since the age of 15, when his band scored the opening gig for B.B. King, Kory knew that music was his calling. Years later and with numerous recordings under his belt, Kory has continued down the path that brings him countless opportunities with some of the biggest names in the business. He has opened for Earth, Wind & Fire, JJ Grey & Mofro, Robert Randolph and the North Mississippi Allstars to name a few. He sat in with Billy Strings and The Infamous Stringdusters, and toured as the guitarist for Andy Frasco & The U.N. as well as The Blues Brothers Revue, directed by Paul Schaffer. Along with his one-of-a-kind live shows, Kory continues to write and record a new collection of original songs, collaborating with some of the country’s best musicians.