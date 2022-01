Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with the Chinese New Year Film Festival in 2022. CSCCI and Rocky Mountain Womens Film Festival have partnered to present the Chinese New Year Film Festival.

From January 28th – 31st, there will be five films streamed online during those days. People can view on their phones, tablet, smart TVs, computers.

On Jan 31st at 7:30pm, the festival will culminate with an in-person screening of Beethoven in Beijing at Kimball’s Theater.



Learn more at rmwfilm.org