Catch the 40th annual Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest this weeknd!

Don’t miss the 40th annual Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Festival in Colorado Springs on January 14th-16th.
The event will feature artists like Traci Rabbit, who stopped by Loving Living Local to share her beautiful and unique art that will be at the event this weekend.
The event will also include:
-Over 100 booths of fine art & craft – ranging from pottery and paintings to jewelry and clothing
-Live music from award-winning Native & Western performers
-Artist Demonstrations
-Dancing featuring Larry Yazzie, Fabion Fontanelle, and Seven Falls Indian Dancers
-Family activities – learn from HawkQuest, storytelling, and native artifacts
