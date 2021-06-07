Peak Radar is encouraging the community to get out and enjoy some LIVE music in Colorado Springs this summer. Angela Seals, the Deputy Director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region tells Keni Mac shares all the details, including a guide to the 2021 free outdoor summer concerts as communities begin to reopen following pandemic restrictions.
For the full schedule of events, click here to go to Peak Radar’s website.
Get some sun and your groove on with free outdoor concerts this summer
