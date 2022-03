From music to food, the 4th Annual Masked Till Midnight non-profit event is happening on April 2. This fundraiser is hosted by Angels Against Alzheimer’s to help support families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Lead vocalist of SofaKillers Tim Glenn came in-studio to talk about how they’re helping to bring the ultimate entertainment to the event!

Tickets are limited, so buy them today at angelsagainstalzheimers.com/masked-till-midnight.