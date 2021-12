COLORADO SPRINGS -- It's been one year since the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to health care and frontline workers. But not everyone has followed suit, and public health experts say the refusal by some to get vaccinated is allowing the pandemic to linger on.

"I was a little nervous for sure," said Cindy Ramberg, a registered nurse with UCHealth. "But I think the excitement, or hope - I think 'hope' is the right word - of what it might mean for people far outweighed anything I was worried about."