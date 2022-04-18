For over a decade, to raise money and spread joy across Teller County, the town of Divide and Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) have been electing an animal mayor for Divide, Colorado. And after a record-breaking fundraising 2022 mayoral campaign, congratulations go out to the new mayor, Clyde the Mammoth Donkey!

Join TCRAS for their 14th Annual 2022 Wild Whiskers fundraising event. It’s a unique and memorable experience at the Edgewood Inn in Woodland Park on Saturday, April 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. ALL proceeds benefit the pets at TCRAS!

For more information and to purchase tickets, head here – tcrascolorado.org/wild-whiskers-april-2022.