Catch Brandon Henderson Band’s album release concert TONIGHT at Boot Barn Hall!

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

After about 8 years, Brandon Henderson with the Brandon Henderson Band is releasing a full album, Hearts Around the Universe”. October 8th, at Boot Barn Hall, the Brandon Henderson Band is holding an album release concert.

It’s not too late!
Tickets are still available here: Boot Barn Hall
You can also follow Brandon Henderson here: Brandon Henderson

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak