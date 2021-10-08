After about 8 years, Brandon Henderson with the Brandon Henderson Band is releasing a full album, Hearts Around the Universe”. October 8th, at Boot Barn Hall, the Brandon Henderson Band is holding an album release concert.
It’s not too late!
Tickets are still available here: Boot Barn Hall
You can also follow Brandon Henderson here: Brandon Henderson
Catch Brandon Henderson Band’s album release concert TONIGHT at Boot Barn Hall!
