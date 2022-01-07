Arturo Garcia is a full-time artist based in Denver, Colorado. He explains how his love for color gives his style a unique perspective on both the subject and his media of preference, which is applying robust layers of oil paints on canvas with palette knives. Arturo showed us his technique in studio, which results in abstract paintings of contemporary western art.
Catch Arturo Garcia’s incredible art at the 40th CO Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest
