Catch a LIVE spooky story for a good cause at Westside Community Center this Saturday!

Funky Little Theater is hosting a staged reading of the gothic classic “The Yellow Wallpaper” by Rebecca Perkins Gilman. The reading will take place at the Westside Community Center on October 23rd.

While you’re at it, bring a food donation to the Westside Community Center and get a discount on the reading!

For more information, click here: Funky Little Theater.

