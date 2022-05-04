Get ready for a fantastic Mother’s Day Brunch from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, May 8th. Reservations can be made online at Jax website.



Jax is an independently owned, locally operated Seafood and Oyster Bar. It’s a non-traditional Fish House with a bit of a New Orleans flair, focused on sourcing the freshest, most sustainable seafood around.

With seafood flown in daily by Northeast Seafood, Jax seafood is responsibly harvested from the oceans.



Jax is open 7 days a week, with a daily happy hour from 3:30-5pm, located at 11 S Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs.



Check out Jax here: Jax website.