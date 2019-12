Mark Ingles, U.S Air Force Chaplain, Retired, felt there was a need to help people in our community. Five years ago, he started a food drive out of his home. He partnered with the Care and Share Food Bank, then turned into his home into a Christmas Wonderland.

People can come tour his home and donate food items while visiting. This year, Mark is hoping to gather 2,000 pounds of food to donate.

Watch and see how Mark plans to reach his goal this holiday season.