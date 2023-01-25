Loving Living Local visited Gleneagle Candle Co. to discover thier newest collections, including Spring 2023 and Valentine’s Day. The local boutique has handcrafted candles, gifts and more!

Starting mid March, Gleneagle Candle Co. will begin offering candle making classes and workshops each Saturday night.

Classes will be hosted in the lounge of Drip Coffee House, our new neighbors just next door to our shop.

Registration will be available starting late February, so stay tuned for dates and times at www.gleneaglecandleco.com.