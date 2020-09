Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Ready for a podcast filled with adventure and heroism?

This morning, Cade Courtley, a former Navy SEAL, sniper, and CIA Security Contractor, joins us to tell us all about his recent podcast; “Can You Survive This Podcast?”

From wildfires and hurricanes to home invasions and global pandemics, each episode puts the listener in the center of the action.

You can check out the podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/can-you-survive-this-podcast/id1510862926