Calling all gamers! Join the Honoring The Brave Gaming Tournament

Calling all gamers! The Honoring The Brave Gaming Tournament is coming up on March 20, and it’s all for a good cause.
The second charity event will honor and support Military families all throughout Colorado, this year with two events to choose from, Call of Duty: Cold War and Rocket League!
Joining us is Cody Burket from the Colorado Community E-sports and Brent Sabati from the Home Front Military Network to talk about the big event.
To learn more about the Home Front Military Network, visit their website here.
>Click here to register for the event.