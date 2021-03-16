Calling all gamers! Join the Honoring The Brave Gaming Tournament

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Calling all gamers! The Honoring The Brave Gaming Tournament is coming up on March 20, and it’s all for a good cause.

The second charity event will honor and support Military families all throughout Colorado, this year with two events to choose from, Call of Duty: Cold War and Rocket League!

Joining us is Cody Burket from the Colorado Community E-sports and Brent Sabati from the Home Front Military Network to talk about the big event.

To learn more about the Home Front Military Network, visit their website here.

>Click here to register for the event.