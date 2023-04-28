(SPONSORED) — CS Flight started in 2008 with the idea of commissioning local artists to paint butterfly forms for auction by the Colorado Springs Rotary Club.

Co-Chair of Flight/Director of Public Relations Krystopher Fakir joined Loving Living Local host Nova to give a call out to any artists wanting to participate this year.

This community event brings people together in creating beautiful examples of art portrayed onto butterflies of all sizes. These will then be displayed at an event in Colorado Springs in September.

For more information on the event and how you can be involved head to Csflight.org