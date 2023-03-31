(Sponsored)

The Season of Wings – Flight started in 2008 with the idea of commissioning local artists to paint butterfly forms for auction by the Colorado Springs Rotary Club. Artist Liason Carl Chip Frazer joined Loving Living Local host Nova to give a call out to any artists wanting to participate this year.

Since 2008, hundreds of beautiful butterflies have been created and sold at the annual auction to bidders throughout the country in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Texas, and California.

That tradition continues in 2023 – through the generosity of sponsors and bidders, the club has been able to generate funds to support a myriad of projects. The Rotary Club of Colorado Springs is asking for artists to participate in this year’s event by submitting their butterfly designs.

For more information about the Colorado Springs Rotary Club and The Flight 2023 project head to csflight.org for more details.