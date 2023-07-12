(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Founded in 1929, The Cactus and Succulent Society of America (CSSA) is an international community dedicated to advancing the appreciation, knowledge, research, and conservation of cacti and succulents.

Rod Haenni, President of the Cactus and Succulent Society, spoke with Loving Living Local host Nova about the many species and varieties and many of them being grown in gardens year around.

A wide variety of succulent plants from all over the world, many not available in Colorado, will be sold at the sale, which will be held at the Marriott hotel on July 14-15, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also July 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the Cactus and Succulent Society of America event, head to cactusandsucculentsocietyofamerica.org.