Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Today’s housing market is a wild one! That’s why there are people like Mortgage Loan Originator, Justin Harward, with Infinity Mortgage Holdings, LLC to give us the guidance and answers we are looking for.

Today, he tells us where the market is heading into the year 2022.

To learn more, go to www.askinfinity.com.