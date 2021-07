Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Colorado’s Rib and Chop House is celebrating kids in a big way for National Kids Day on August 1st. If you buy an entree, your kid can eat for free! The restaurant known for it’s creole flavor with a Rocky Mountain twist has plenty to choose from for all ages.

To see the full menu and learn about their National Kids Day special, head to their website by clicking the link: Colorado’s Rib and Chop House