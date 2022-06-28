Planning the food and beverages for a 4th of July party may be daunting, but we all know how vital it is. This week, Bubba’s 33 came into the studio to chat about what they offer, how they can help, and how they are working with the local military community!

Buy a burger, and help a hero! Bubba’s 33 is donating $1 of every Patriot Burger sold through July 4 to Homes For Our Troops. Jessica Farrior, a server at Bubba’s 33, shares more on that, plus a few of the restaurant’s drink specials with Nova!

For more information about Bubba’s 33 or to take a look at their menu, head to bubbas33.com.