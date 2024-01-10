Businesses come together for Inaugural Parade of Wellness

(SPONSORED) — Start 2024 looking better, feeling better, and performing better with help from Prime IV of Monument! With many package options to choose from at the Monument location let the amazing staff look after you on your hydration journey today.

Loving Living Local host Nova, met with Owner Antoinne Glover who shared the awesomeness of Prime IV and its benefits for people who have never experienced it. Prime IV has many options for anyone’s lifestyle and caters to what they want to achieve on their health journey.

Prime IV will be part of an amazing community event called ‘The Parade of Wellness’ which runs from Jan. 15 to Jan 21. They are teaming up with another 12 local businesses for the fun and rewarding event with proceeds to benefit Mary’s Home. Stop by eight or more locations for amazing promotions and services, which will also qualify you to be entered into a raffle.

For more information, head to Prime IV’s website for all the details.