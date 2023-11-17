(SPONSORED) – Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch–Burnt Toast is the perfect spot for you in downtown Colorado Springs.

With a wide range of menu options using the freshest ingredients, Burnt Toast delivers something for everyone.

Loving Living Local host Nova was invited to try delicious breakfast cocktails and a handful of menu items with owner Phil Duhon. Some of the dishes included Huevos Rancheros with a generous helping, brioche French toast and avocado toast options.

The downtown Colorado Springs location is the perfect stop for a morning bite to eat, with rooftop seating also available 7 days a week. Burnt Toast’s menu offers gluten free options plus vegetarian options to choose from.

