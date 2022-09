(SPONSORED) — From juicy gourmet burgers to hand-scooped banana boats to their fan-favorite taco burgers, Felipe’s 109 has something delicious for everyone! Krista Witiak went to the restaurant off South Academy and Hancock Expy, giving us all something to ‘taco’ bout.

Felipe’s 109 will have you saying love, peace, and green chile!

Head online to felipes109.com for a complete look at their menu, or check them out on social media via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.