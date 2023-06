Buff City Soap is a Health and beauty shop located in Colorado Springs.

Their soap makers appeared on Loving Living Local to show the crew how they make bath bombs. Buff City Soap offers soap and bath bomb making classes.

Buff City Soap takes tremendous pride in handcrafting each and every bar of soap in their Soap Makery. Each one is truly unique. 1 of 1. Just like you!

For more information buffcitysoap.com.