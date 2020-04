Bubba’s 33 is giving back to local heroes in a big way, and you can too. All day today, when you have tasty food from Bubba’s 33, 10% will go back to St. Francis Medical Center and Memorial Central Hospital in the fight against Covid-19.

This morning, we chat with Robert Auw, Managing Partner, about how Bubba’s 33 is helping the cause. To learn more, visit: Bubbas33.com