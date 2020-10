Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Oh yum! It’s Thursday, and that means a delicious food truck has rolled in to the Fox 21 Studios parking lot. This morning, we are getting a taste of Hawaii with Killik’s Kitchen.

Bridgett Killik-Stacy, Owner, shares her experience of living in Hawaii, and how that motivated her into cooking delicious Hawaiian cuisine.

For more info, check them out on Facebook at: Killiks Kitchen