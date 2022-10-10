(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Each year on the 3rd Saturday in October, people all over the world gather in groups of all sizes to sing all kinds of songs to celebrate our common humanity.

Everyone, from shower singers to celebrities, can sing, and that includes you! Host of World Singing Day Colorado Springs David Corder, joined Loving Living Local host Nova for all the details of this global event happening right here in Southern Colorado on Saturday, Oct 15.

David Corder was also joined by members of the local community, who came together for the first time in singing as a group. For more information, or to take part in World Singing day, head to the website.

The Colorado Springs World Singing Day group will perform at the amphitheater in front of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum near downtown. If you would like to participate on Saturday, Oct. 15, the singing will begin at 1:00 p.m. and is slated to wrap up by 2:30 p.m.