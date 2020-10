Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Art has become a hobby for many during times of a pandemic. The team at I Arted is ready to keep you safe at home and bring the art to you.

This morning, Gina and David Kile, Owners, show Dee how to complete an art project. No matter the skill level, I Arted has projects for all ages.

To learn more, visit: IArtedLLC.com