Here’s a campaign Pueblo residents can benefit from. Bring Power Home 2020 is a way to empower residents to have control over rates and policies when it comes to utilities.

The Pueblo Board of Water Works encourages residents to learn all about this campaign and how it can lead to growth in the Pueblo economy.

David Cockrell, Co-Chair, Bring Power Home 2020 Campaign, chats with us this morning on how this change could be a good thing for Pueblo.

To learn more, visit: BPH2020.org