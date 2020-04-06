Bring local concerts and events right to your couch with Peak Radar

Peak Radar is a great source to stay connected with your community. They have just created a new “Peak Radar Virtual” online experience that features more than 25 local organizations. You can enjoy local musicians, tour a local gallery, take a yoga class, and watch artist interviews through this platform.

Angela Seals, Deputy Director, Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, chats with Claudia this morning about this new feature and how everyone can join in on the fun.

To learn more, visit: PeakRadar.com/Virtual

