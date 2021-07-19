BRIGHT Dentistry is not just another dentist’s office; it’s a destination!

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

They say a smile is worth a thousand words, and after a trip to BRIGHT Dentistry, your’s will be worth every bit of a million!

BRIGHT Dentistry is a one-stop-shop. They handle everything from general cleanings to advanced oral and cosmetic surgery. They carefully hand-select doctors and hygienists to ensure you get nothing but the best out of every experience at BRIGHT Dentistry.

If you’re looking for steps to a brighter smile or just want more information on BRIGHT Dentistry, head on over to their website: brightdentistry.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak