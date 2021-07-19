BRIGHT Dentistry is not just another dentist’s office; it’s a destination!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

They say a smile is worth a thousand words, and after a trip to BRIGHT Dentistry, your’s will be worth every bit of a million!

BRIGHT Dentistry is a one-stop-shop. They handle everything from general cleanings to advanced oral and cosmetic surgery. They carefully hand-select doctors and hygienists to ensure you get nothing but the best out of every experience at BRIGHT Dentistry.

If you’re looking for steps to a brighter smile or just want more information on BRIGHT Dentistry, head on over to their website: brightdentistry.com.