(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — Guess who’s back and brighter than ever for the 2023 holiday season? Get ready to have your holiday spirit set aglow with the Bridge of Lights extravaganza at the one and only Royal Gorge Bridge & Park. Consider this drive-thru event a must-stop on your holiday light tour, as it’s said to shine brighter than Rudolph’s nose! Krista Witiak gives us a look at what you can expect to see before and after the sun goes down at America’s Bridge.

What goes best with driving through a glorious holiday light display? Elf Munchies, of course. This year, warm beverages such as cider, coffee, and hot cocoa, as well as cookies, will be available at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park.

The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park’s Bridge of Lights Christmas event is sure to put a spark in your holiday mood. For event details, dates, and ticket information, visit royalgorgebridge.com/bridge-of-lights.