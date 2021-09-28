Bridal Elegance in Colorado Springs have been making brides happy with incredible sales… and the sales aren’t done yet! The month of October is full of great deals on gowns with Bridal Elegance’ “Curvy Girl Sale” which makes, what can often seem impossible… POSSIBLE. Bridal Elegance is making plus-size gowns more attainable and at a good price from October 1st to October 31st.
Also, make sure to stop by their in-store Bridal Show taking place on October 17th! Better yet, there’s specials involved if you book an appointment on that day!
Click here for all the details: Bridal Elegance website
Bridal Eleganc gears up for month long “Curvy Girl Sale” kicking off in October
Bridal Elegance in Colorado Springs have been making brides happy with incredible sales… and the sales aren’t done yet! The month of October is full of great deals on gowns with Bridal Elegance’ “Curvy Girl Sale” which makes, what can often seem impossible… POSSIBLE. Bridal Elegance is making plus-size gowns more attainable and at a good price from October 1st to October 31st.