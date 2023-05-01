Corine’s Keepsake Creations is a local business that creates custom breastmilk jewelry.

Corine Toth, owner of Corine’s Keepsake Creations, appeared on Loving Living Local to share some examples of their pieces.

Toth said, “the bond that breastfeeding your child creates is unmatched. The sacrifice a mother goes through breastfeeding her child is intense. It is often a rollercoaster of emotions, and when it comes to weaning your child off of nursing, it can be heartbreaking. When I weaned my first child, I felt sad because that specific bond was gone. So I thought, what better way to commemorate that journey than to create beautiful breastmilk keepsakes.”

Learn more today at corineskeepsakecreations.com.