https://www.shatteredglassrestored.com/
Break your artistic barriers with Shattered Glass Restored
Everyone could use some extra color in their life. An easy way to do that is by creating the color yourself with arts and crafts. Shattered Glass Restored up-cycles materials and turns them into works of art. Keni and Dee put their creative skills to work with Cathy Tomovich, artist and owner of Shattered Glass Restored.