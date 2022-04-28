Bread & Butter is Downtown Colorado Springs’ neighborhood grocery and liquor, providing high-quality food, spirits, and excellent customer service. Krista Witiak went to Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market and broke bread with the owners, and learned more about the market!

At the corner of Nevada and Moreno Avenue is where you’ll find Bread & Butter, and this locally-owned grocery offers food and spirits to neighbors who live, work, and play nearby.

For more information about Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market, visit their website.