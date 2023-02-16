(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In this much-anticipated concert, EPIC is honored to welcome to Colorado the power duo, pianist Ieva Jokubaviciute, and cellist Sophie Shao. Their skills boast impressive international honors like solo appearances with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Avery Fischer Grant recipient among others.

You’ll hear the duo perform Beethoven’s Second Cello Sonata. In the second half, Artistic Director and Principal Clarinetist of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Sergei Vassiliev, will join Ieva and Sophie for the iconic Brahms Clarinet Trio.

The Clarinet Trio was one of Brahms’ late works, a product of inspiration that was famously described by his friend as “though the instruments were in love with each other.“

As always with EPIC Concerts, performers will interact with the audience and answer your questions. The one-night-only performance will be on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at the event center.

For more information on the concert head to the website.