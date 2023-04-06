(SPONSORED) — Bradford Pelton has been a lawyer for 45 years serving Colorado Springs. Bradford shared with Loving Living Local host Nova that he wants to make sure the office continued to serve the community, and with Alex and Gianna carrying on the amazing services which are offered in the local community.

Bradford Pelton mentioned he can now slow down with great confidence and that the service will continue to be excellent at the new location in Colorado Springs.

For more information about Bradford Pelton or the company, head to its website.