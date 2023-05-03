Did you know that its estimated about 80% of women are wearing a bra that doesn’t fit! Title Nine in Colorado Springs is hosting a Bra Fit Fest to help ladies find sports bras that fit just right.

Anne Harrigan, Title Nine Colorado Springs store manager, appeared on Loving Living Local to show off some of their merchandise available at the Fit Fest. Harrigan said, “a good fitting sports bra should be snug fitting, but you should be able to fit 2 fingers between the band and your body. The straps should disperse the weight of the breast across your shoulders and back.”

Bra Fit Fest takes place Thursday, May 4th at Title Nine from 10AM – 8PM.

They will offer personalized bra fittings including a selection of bras not merchandised in retail. They’ll have additional bras that are offered on their website so you can try them on and find the right fit. Attendees will receive 15% off all bras during the complimentary event.

For more information visit titlenine.com or call 719.227.3674.






