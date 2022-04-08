For 133 years, the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region (BGCPPR) has served the community, making a real difference in the lives of children. Krista Witiak caught up with them to present the 2022 Blue Door Awards and talk about the Club’s annual fundraising event, the Great Futures Gala!

The Blue Door Award essay competition is for Club members 12-18. They are asked to write a 500-word essay entitled “How the Club Has Impacted Me.” A small committee reviews these essays and chooses three winners who receive scholarship funds for college or educational endeavors. Long-time, loyal Club supporters Jim DiBiase and Ingrid Richter sponsor the awards.

Saturday, April 9th, is the BGCPPR’s annual fundraising event, the 2022 Great Futures Gala. They are hosting a hybrid model again this year with both in-person parties and virtual event features so that everyone in the community has a chance to join in!

Online event features include a robust online auction, a video highlighting the 2022 Youth of the Year, and opportunities to support the Club! Check out the Great Futures Gala by visiting https://one.bidpal.net/greatfuturesgala2022/welcome.

