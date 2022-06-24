The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region is hosting a free community STEAM Day Friday, June 24, in partnership with USAA & Collins Aerospace to expose youth to Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. President and CEO, Maurice Hensen and his son Quinten spoke with Krista Witiak about the event and gave her a sneak preview of what it takes to play drone soccer!

Event details:

June 24, 2022

12 to 4 P.M.

Happening at the E.A. Tutt Boys & Girls Club 1455 S Chelton Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Variety of activities, including water rockets, slime making, drone soccer, and more!

For more information about the event, click here, or head online to bgcppr.org to learn more about the Club.