The Well Hotel & Taproom is one of the many new businesses opening in thriving Trinidad, Colorado, and Southern Colorado! Krista Witiak went down to the city to meet the business owners, Jason and Keely Decker, to experience the self-pour taproom, patio, and music venue, as well as what unique elements they’re adding to the hotel and details on the hotel opening later this year.

Be your bartender! Pour your beer, wine, cocktail, sake, coffee, kombucha, soda & more with the self-pour tap system NOW OPEN.

The Well will offer a unique and artistic hotel experience right in the heart of downtown Trinidad, walkable to all the action. Click here for pre-booking.

Visit wellhoteltrinidad.com to learn more.