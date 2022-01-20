Botox is becoming more and more popular among females AND males… just ask Nova

When it comes to beauty or health… Botox could be the choice for you!
Robert Andrews Medical stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to dive into the truth behind the beauty technique that is becoming more and more popular for variety of reasons beyond the looks. Both females and males are beginning to utilize the benefits. So, Nova took the plunge… or should we say, injection, to test the waters himself.
