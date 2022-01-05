Boss Babes are taking Southern Colorado by storm!

Boss Babe Networking is taking on Southern Colorado by storm. They’re women helping women!
The organization was created by Kristen Faith who decided to step up to create a community of support for strong women ho work their booties off every single day.

If you’re a woman looking for help, advice, an extra hand, or maybe just a friend, look no further than Boss Babe Networking. You could be part of the “Boss Babe Giving Circle”, go on a trip with other boss babes or maybe even be dubbed their next “Shero of the Year “.

Ready to feel empowered?… click here >> BOSSBABENETWORKING.COM

