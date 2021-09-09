Boot Scootin’ Boogie down to Boot Barn Hall for big name concerts and events

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant of the coronavirus that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," Biden said as he criticized the roughly 80 million Americans who are not yet vaccinated.