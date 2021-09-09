Boot Scootin’ Boogie down to Boot Barn Hall for big name concerts and events

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Boot Barn Hall is truly the premiere LIVE entertainment and event center in Colorado Springs.
Event Manager, Chloe Hoeft says the venue is moving forward full swing with upcoming LIVE entertainment.

Some upcoming guests for the month of September include Matt Rogers, the Jeffrey Alan Band and Ward Davis.
Grab your tickets before it’s too late and head to bootbarnhall.com for more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak