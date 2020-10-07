Boost your immune health with Life Time

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Get a boost to your immune system’s health with Life Time.

Life Time’s personal trainer, Jerod Langness, gives us five tips to follow to get our health in order.

For more information, go to https://www.lifetime60day.com/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins