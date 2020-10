Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

On Saturday, Halloween, come join the fun at a Bouncing Boo Bash and Trunk-Or-Treat, and give back to deserving charities.

Justina Baker, Owner of Paper Dolls Pop-Up Shop, and son Kannon Conner, join us this morning with all the details to this family-friendly event happening at Sky Zone.