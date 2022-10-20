(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Boo at the Zoo returns to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo this weekend. So it’s time to don your costume, bring your trick-or-treat bag, and get ready for the “wildest” Halloween event in town! Rachel Wright with the zoo, plus Jakku, a Kenyan sand boa, joined Krista Witiak to share more on how all you ghouls and goblins can attend.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s annual Halloween spectacular has returned this spooky season. For more information or how you can acquire tickets, go to cmzoo.org/boo.